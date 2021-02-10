Carillion Miami Aims to Set New Cleanliness Standard With SilvaClean Technology

iStock/SonerCdem

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, hotels and resorts have sought to achieve new levels of cleanliness. One that is currently taking that step is Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami Beach, which is partnering with Applied Silver Inc., the creator of SilvaClean, an EPA-registered technology that makes all laundered material antimicrobial-post laundry.

Together, the two will launch a textile care program that aims to help set a new cleanliness standard for the hospitality industry. Carillon Miami also will be the world’s first resort to implement SilvaClean into its housekeeping protocols. According to Applied Silver, the smart IoT platform infuses textiles with silver ions during the final rinse cycle of the wash.

“Carillon Miami has invested in state-of-the-art technology throughout the resort, in light of the current climate, to ensure our guests receive the utmost care while on property.”

After the laundry is treated, the technology continuously kills harmful pathogenic bacteria, mold and mildew that come in contact with the textiles, which protects users from the risk of associated infections. Carillon Miami will use SilvaClean when cleaning guest room launderable soft surfaces, uniforms and other items that include SPA robes, towels and restaurant linens.

“Carillon Miami has invested in state-of-the-art technology throughout the resort, in light of the current climate, to ensure our guests receive the utmost care while on property,” Carillon Miami Vice President of Spa and Wellness Operations Tammy Pahel said. “We are proud to partner with Applied Silver to be the first resort to incorporate SilvaClean into our housekeeping service and to treat all linens and laundry items with the revolutionary technology when preparing our accommodations for guests’ arrival and throughout their stay.”

Applied Silver and Carillon Miami also will present at Global Wellness Summits to teach about the importance of this technology in the hotel and hospitality sector. “Holistic approaches in wellness are of paramount importance to public health well-being today and in the future,” said Dr. Priya Balachandran, the COO of Applied Silver.

“SilvaClean’s unique ability to address soft surfaces in closest contact with guests and staff is transformative to the guest experience,” Balachandran added. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Carillon Miami and help advance their leadership role in the health and wellness space.”