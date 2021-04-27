Chicago Hotels Survived The Pandemic Thanks to ‘Resilient Leadership,’ Study Says

The coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the hotel industry, making those in Chicago suffer substantial setbacks. However, according to research from Kendall College at National Louis University in partnership with the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association, many coped thanks to resilient leadership practices.

“There’s a lot of buzz around the idea of resilience and we wanted to dig deeper to understand the specific management practices that contributed to hotel survival during the pandemic,” said Deborah Popely, DBA, lead investigator and the chair of Hospitality Management at Kendall College. “Recognizing that other ‘Black Swan’ events and disruptions are likely to occur in the future, we wanted to share lessons learned to help enhance hotel industry resilience for the future.”

The research, which ran between October 2020 and January 2021, involved surveys with 16 Chicago-area hotels and interviews with seven hotel leaders. According to National Louis University, the survey focused on 18 resilience indicators related to leadership, communication, staff engagement, decision-making, innovation and creativity, partnerships, unity of purpose and crisis management.

The study found that hotels not only re-thought but also enhanced crisis management plans and procedures in ways that will outlive the current crisis, and that resilient leadership was performed by the hotels as they showed high levels of empathy, decisiveness, transparency and innovation when dealing with the pandemic. “On the downside, leaders reported struggling to maintain optimism and morale during the crisis,” the university says.

The hotels also went to great lengths to communicate with workers and customers in ways that could change long-term management practices, and adapted to doing more with less. This indicated that the staffing levels that existed before the pandemic may never return. “Organizations are flatter, teamwork and collaboration have flourished, and front-line staff have been empowered in new ways,” National Louis University says.

The study also found that hotel staff members reached new levels of creativity and innovation to keep guests satisfied while maintaining safety protocols and amenity standards. “Overall, hotels are more resilient because of the pandemic, but more upscale and better resourced hotels appeared better positioned for enhanced resilience,” the university added.

Click here to access the report.