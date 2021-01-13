Choice Hotel Partners With Penn National to Deliver Fun and Entertainment

Choice Privileges members will be able to choose from amenities and attractions at the Ameristar Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colo.

This week, Choice Hotels International Inc. announced its strategic agreement with Penn National Gaming Inc., which has 41 properties in 19 states. Under the agreement, the two companies will expand benefits for members in their loyalty programs.

This will allow Choice Privileges program members to book Penn properties directly with Choice as they earn and redeem points for their stays. The partnership also will allow the two to offer reciprocal earning and redemption benefits for Choice Privileges members and members of Penn’s mychoice loyalty program.

“With these exciting Penn properties joining Choice and our Ascend Hotel Collection network, we will be able to provide guests even more upscale travel experiences and a wider variety of fun and entertainment on the road,” Choice Chief Commercial Officer Robert McDowell said. “Teaming up with Penn positions our more than 47 million Choice Privileges members to easily book a casino resort directly with Choice while continuing to earn points.

“Plus, there are more than 1,500 Choice-branded hotels within an hour’s drive of one of Penn’s casinos, racetracks or sports betting locations, so Penn loyalty members will similarly have the chance to use their mycash on stays at Choice-branded hotels across the country,” he continued. “Penn will also benefit from our award-winning global reservation system, which drives more than $9 billion in revenue to the 7,100 hotels in our system annually.”

According to Choice, this agreement will add nearly 7,000 upscale rooms to its network as part of its Ascend Hotel Collection. Choice Privileges members also will gain access to gaming brands such as Hollywood, Ameristar and L’Auberge, which have approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games, live racing and sports betting.

Penn also has multiple stay and casino resorts for Choice Privileges members to choose from, as well as amenities and attractions at multiple properties. “We are excited to provide our most loyal customers with even more valuable ways to engage with the mychoice loyalty program,” Penn Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Weissman said.

“This new alliance with Choice Hotels unlocks access to award-winning hospitality experiences where our mychoice guests can earn, redeem and be recognized for their continued loyalty,” she continued. “Choice Hotels has several properties our mychoice customers will find very conveniently located near our casinos, and we also know our guests will find a great deal of value in being able to visit destination hotels and resorts in the Choice Hotels portfolio.”