Choice Hotels Debuts a New Prototype for Flagship Comfort Brand

Choice Hotels International Inc.’s flagship Comfort brand is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and one way the company is commemorating the milestone by unveiling its new Comfort Rise & Shine prototype. According to Choice Hotels, the new prototype not only celebrates Comfort’s previous successes but also positions it for continued performance and system growth.

The first Rise & Shine prototype hotels are projected to open in 2023. “At Choice, we’re always building, innovating, and evolving with guest satisfaction and owner return at the forefront of what we do,” Choice Hotels President and CEO Pat Pacious said. “After finishing Comfort’s multi-year, $2.5 billion transformative journey, which resulted in upgraded guest rooms and public spaces, as well as a new logo and signage, the ongoing success of the brand is proof positive that we invest for the long term.

“Over the last 40 years, our strong franchisee collaboration and guest loyalty has built one of the industry’s leading brands in the upper midscale segment — a brand that has time and again shown its strength and resiliency through dynamic economic climates,” Pacious continued. “Now that the Comfort refresh is complete, we are introducing the next milestone for our flagship brand: an exciting, new prototype that is designed to maximize return on investment.”

The new prototype, Choice Hotels says, builds on features that have made the Comfort brand a favorite of developers, including an efficient footprint. By reducing its square footage, the company says the Rise & Shine prototype provides elevated fit and finish while maintaining a cost-effective operating advantage.

Functionality also is an asset in the new model. “From a welcoming outdoor porch to an innovative new flex room that easily transforms from additional breakfast space to meeting and event space, the new prototype offers versatile spaces that can create additional revenue opportunities,” Choice Hotels says.

The company also highlights the prototype’s flexible design, which comes in three color schemes. This enables developers to customize the hotel to the needs of the local markets while keeping the hotel’s welcoming personality. “Upper-midscale and midscale are Choice Hotels’ sweet spots, and no one knows these segments better than we do,” Choice Hotels Chief Development Officer David Pepper said. “More than ever, developers and guests are gravitating towards established brands they know and trust — brands like Comfort.

“Whether looking to build new construction or convert existing businesses, the Comfort Rise & Shine prototype was flexibly designed to accommodate a broad spectrum of investment opportunities coupled with access to Choice’s industry-leading resources and technology,” he added. “As owners look to build for tomorrow, they will be well served by building Comfort.”

Choice Hotels Vice President of Brand Management, Design, and Compliance Megan Brumagim adds that the prototype combines the features, design, and amenities guests want with the efficiency, functionality, and flexibility that developers expect. “It offers spaces that can transform from day to night and serve a broad range of guest stays, whether business or leisure,” she said. “The new prototype reinforces the brand’s strong value proposition with guests and owners by blending form and function to help optimize the guest experience and developers’ investment.”