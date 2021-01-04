Choice Hotels Makes Its Largest Multi-Unit Conversion Deal to Date

Photo credit: PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International Inc.

This week, Choice Hotels International Inc. announced that it awarded franchise agreements to Gulf Coast Hotel Management Inc. to convert 15 MainStay Suites hotels in markets across the United States, marking the largest multi-unit transaction in its history. According to the company, the properties have increased Choice Hotels’ presence in the midscale extended stay segment.

Ron Burgett, the senior vice president of franchise development and extended stay for Choice Hotels, noted that the locations increase the company’s domestic MainStay Suites room count by more than 35%. “These agreements validate our strategic focus on the extended stay segment and the investments we have made in tailoring support, sales and training to drive performance and return on investment for developers — and they certainly have taken notice,” he stated. “That’s why MainStay has grown to nearly 100 open hotels and the pipeline has swelled to almost 130 properties, further demonstrating sustained developer interest in our extended stay brands.”

The new locations were designed for long-staying guests with apartment-style suites. In addition, they feature fully equipped kitchens and offer amenities such as fitness rooms, on-site marketplaces and guest laundry facilities.

Gulf Coast CEO Ian McClure added that his company was pleased to grow its relationship with Choice Hotels through the conversion of the properties. “Choice has really made its mark in the extended stay segment with economy and midscale brands that offer great value to both owners and guests,” he said. “These hotels will be reimagined with a new operating model that emphasizes profitability, something Gulf Coast is laser focused on during this time.”