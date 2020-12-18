Choice Hotels Wants Guests to Get the Most Out of Travel in 2021

Photo credit: PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Hoteliers had to make many changes to adapt to the challenges of 2020, but that doesn’t mean that they will need to stop in 2021. One company that is making changes for next year is Choice Hotels International Inc., which recently announced that it is trying to make travel more rewarding for the members of its loyalty program, Choice Privileges, by reducing elite status qualifications.

According to the company, this will allow guests to get more out of their travel next year by enabling them to receive their benefits faster. For example, members can qualify for Gold status in 2022 by staying seven nights in 2021, instead of staying 10 nights.

They also can achieve Platinum status after staying 15 nights, as opposed to 20. “We cannot thank our more than 47 million loyalty members enough for continuing to choose to stay with us during these challenging times — ranging from essential and frontline workers to families on road trips,” Vice President of Loyalty Programs and Customer Engagement Jamie Russo said.

“We look forward to finding new ways to recognize guests for their incredible loyalty in 2021, so they know how much we and our small-business hotel owners appreciate them.”

“Further, they have been unbelievably generous throughout the pandemic by donating over 50 million points to charitable causes we support, including Serta Inc.’s ‘Stay Home, Send Beds’ initiative, the International Franchise Association’s ‘Franchising Gives Back’ program, and organizations such as Operation Homefront and the American Red Cross,” he continued. “These new reduced requirements are meant to make it easier for loyalty members to achieve maintain elite status.”

With this, Russo says, guests can take advantage of all the benefits Choice Hotels offers while having the peace of mind to know they can travel when ready. “We look forward to finding new ways to recognize guests for their incredible loyalty in 2021, so they know how much we and our small-business hotel owners appreciate them,” he added.