Collective Growth Helps Launch New Hotel Brand During COVID-19

It’s one thing for a hotel to resume operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, but launching a new brand is another task entirely. To meet these new challenges, Stockyards Heritage Development Co. turned to Collective Growth (CG), a coaching and advising company, to help bring its new Hotel Drover to life.

A four-star Autograph Collection resort, the hotel is intended to honor the pioneer spirit of the West and offer guests experiences in Texas’ historic Fort Worth Stockyards. According to CG, it will prepare the new brand for its launch in early 2021 through conscious recruiting, leadership coaching and brand embodiment advising. It also will focus on designing a workplace culture that nurtures personal and professional growth and optimal performance.

“Autograph Collection Hotels are known around the world for their unique design and thoughtful spirit, so we knew we wanted to work with a team that would be just as thoughtful and intentional about helping us build our team and culture for Hotel Drover,” Stockyards Managing Partner Craig Cavileer said. “Collective Growth has recruited a remarkable leadership team, and with their guidance, our organizational culture will be as vibrant and meaningful as the experience our Stockyards guests will enjoy.”

As part of its strategy, CG has invested time with the Hotel Drover team to define and integrate its core ideology, which will guide its staff through the pandemic crisis and over the long term. This will serve as the foundation of its culture and set the tone for strong service and guest experiences.”We partner with companies who are looking to positively impact the world in some capacity, and that’s why we said ‘yes’ to this iconic project,” CG founder Faith Geiger said.

“We believe they are restoring and enhancing a legacy in Fort Worth that will create enduring value for all stakeholders,” CG Partner MaryAnn Means-Dufrene added. “Their generous spirit and long-term vision inspire us, and they are breathing new life into an area that we all know and love.”