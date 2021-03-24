Crowne Plaza Adopts New Approach to Boost Guest Satisfaction

The private, bookable Studio room at Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia illustrates the flexibility of the Plaza Workspace design.

The needs of guests change nearly as often as the weather, and even the most established and renowned hotel brands have to evolve. This week, IHG Hotels & Resorts announced it is accelerating the transformation of Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, much to the satisfaction of its guests.

According to Global Crowne Plaza Vice President Ginger Taggart, the brand was one of the first to focus on the needs of modern business travelers in the early 1980s and has continued to innovate and advance its design and service approach. “During the last few years, we have worked closely with our owners to enhance this brand to meet the future of premium travel, including the desire of guests for overall balance and the ability to switch easily between work and leisure, as well as the evolution of meetings to include more virtual and hybrid options,” she added.

Crowne Plaza now offers an elevated experience for travelers centered around a “new modern” design style that aims to meet the needs of professional productivity, personal restoration, and inspiration. Its key features include its Plaza Workspace, which reimagines lobbies as flexible spaces that are meant to support work and downtime with a stylish bar and seating for working and socializing.

Its WorkLife Rooms also are designed to offer comfort, connectivity, and flexibility with areas that maximize space and lighting. Crowne Plaza also has its Dare to Connect service program, which trains and empowers hotel teams to take proactive approaches to connect with guests by anticipating their needs and offering recommendations that help them get the most out of their free time.

Another key feature of the Crowne Plaza is its Gather + Thrive program, which offers an end-to-end meeting and event experience that includes purposeful design, food and beverage options, meeting technology, and strong service. IHG adds that meetings are supported with its Meet with Confidence program, which includes multi-venue and hybrid meeting options that have been developed with partners that include Encore and also feature enhanced cleanliness, health and safety protocols, and flexible booking options.

Since 2016, more than a third of the hotels in the Americas have finished renovations and added enhancements, such as Plaza Workspace. In addition, nearly 7,000 guest rooms feature new modern or WorkLife designs. The hard work has paid off for the brand: its Crowne Plaza Philadelphia-King of Prussia and Crowne Plaza Milwaukee South properties have increased their shares of revenues and their HeartBeat guest satisfaction scores.

“We know that a strong product and well-designed hotel creates an immense impact and we are proud to showcase the differentiated, signature design hallmarks of the Crowne Plaza brand in partnership with IHG,” said Chris Green, the president and CEO of Chesapeake Hospitality, which manages the Milwaukee South property. “While the physical hotel product is only one of the many factors that drive guest satisfaction and positive growth in share of revenue, it’s one of the most important visible, and we’re pleased to have exceeded our fair share of revenue for 13 consecutive months after our full renovation.”

IHG adds that guests are celebrating similar experiences with Crowne Plaza around the world and rewarding them with substantial increases in guest satisfaction scores. This includes its newly renovated, 291-room Crowne Plaza Hamburg — City Alster property, which has been praised for “the stylish, modern and comfortable rooms, especially for long weekend stays,” it says. “Guests also shared their excitement about the trendy, creative, and comfortable meeting rooms.”