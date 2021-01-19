Davidson Hotels & Resorts Aims to ‘Provide Stimulating Venues’ With Resorts Division

(Photo credit: Davidson Hospitality Group)

This week, Davidson Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of its new Davidson Resorts operating division, which is focused on the skill set necessary for managing distinctive resorts. According to the company, the portfolio will consist of large-scale properties with multiple food and beverage outlets, retail and leisure activities, such as golfing, skiing and water sports.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to creating and delivering value to our owners, we identified an opportunity to meet a demand for future specialization,” Davidson Hotels & Resorts President Thom Geshay said. “When we evaluated our company architecture, it became apparent that we should have an operational approach for this unique asset type, as we did with the creation of Pivot in 2016 to address lifestyle hotel needs.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to creating and delivering value to our owners, we identified an opportunity to meet a demand for future specialization.”

“Davidson Resorts will encompass the talent, skill set and resources to invigorate complex revenue streams for our owners and provide stimulating venues and experiential programming to entertain guests,” he aded. The division will launch with 11 existing properties, including the historic Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Mich., and the flagship Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla.

Industry veteran Steve Contos will serve as the executive vice president of the division, where he will lead a team of resort experts who understand the resort market and the guest journey. Previously, he served as the senior vice president of Marriott International, where he managed all of the hotels and resorts in the Caribbean and the luxury resort portfolio in Latin America.

“It is truly our pleasure to welcome Steve to the team, as we are excited to leverage his wealth of knowledge and experience to this newly deployed operating vertical,” Davidson Hotels & Resorts COO Pete Sams said. “Throughout his career, Steve has been successful based on his results-driven approach to the business and by always putting people first. We feel confident that he will fortify Davidson Resorts by leveraging his tremendous resort experiences with large-scale, complex assets, as well as small, intimate luxury properties.”