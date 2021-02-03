Davidson Hotels & Resorts Enters ‘Exciting Chapter’ With Rebranding

iStock/Alena Butor

Even after nearly five decades of success, it’s not a bad idea to look at how your business could be doing things better. That’s what hospitality management firm Davidson Hotels & Resorts did. It recently announced that it has refined its architecture and rebranded as Davidson Hospitality Group. “This represents yet another exciting chapter in our 47-year journey,” Chairman and CEO John Belden said.

“We’ve been thoughtfully and strategically building toward this model over the past five years and felt we could provide property owners a way to leverage the scale and sophistication of the larger organization while providing intensive, specialized skill sets within each operating division,” he added. “In doing so, we can continue to provide best-in-class management solutions, capable of delivering tremendous value for owners and partners while bolstering our position as the best place to work in hospitality.

“There is no other company in the industry today that purely provides such specialized services in the upper-upscale and luxury segments,” Belden stated. The verticals that will now operate under the master brand of Davidson Hospitality Group include Davidson Hotels, which is focused on heritage brands, such as Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt.

“Over the decades, Davidson Hotels has built a trusted brand that values financial cunning and employs an owner’s mentality, while remaining true to heart for hospitality,” the group says. “Founded in experience and expertise, Davidson Hotels crafts a strong synergy between guest hospitality, personalized services and management goals, positioning ownership partners for unparalleled success.”

The verticals also include Davidson Resorts, which features resort veterans who understand the nuances of the market, which range from managing complex revenue streams to creating recreational programs. Its portfolio consists of large-scale, seasonal properties that have multiple food and beverage outlets, retail, and leisure activities such as golf, spa, ski and water sports.

It also has Pivot, its lifestyle operating vertical, which specializes in service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. “Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today’s independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties,” the group says.

There also is Davidson Restaurant Group (DRG), its dedicated food and beverage operating vertical that is focused on providing design and concept consultation, technology implementation, staffing, and food and beverage program development. “DRG also provides expertise in banquets and catering, offering thoughtful menu planning and customization for groups, meetings and events,” Davidson Hospitality Group says.