Expedia Wants to Be Your ‘Ultimate Travel Companion’ as Industry Expects a Boom

As the number of people receiving their COVID-19 vaccine increases, some anticipate that the travel industry will see a boom. This includes travel company Expedia Brand, which announced that it is moving in a new direction in its global brand positioning as the “ultimate travel companion, helping travelers every step of the way.”

The company’s announcement comes after it performed months of deep customer research to understand and address important traveler pain points. Expedia also says the new positioning marks a pivotal moment for the company as it wants to overhaul its business to better cater to travelers who value their time and want to get the most out of their experience.

“We know that people want to get back to travel, [and] we want them to feel confident in the travel experience they can have with Expedia.” — Shiv Singh, senior vice president and general manager

This will include an updated look for Expedia and enhanced product offerings, as it plans to double down on its efforts to deliver on customers’ changing wants and needs in the post-pandemic world. “For the past 25 years, we’ve been focused on volume and transactions as our way of growing our business,” Expedia Brand Senior Vice President and General Manager Shiv Singh said.

“What we’ve found, however, over the past year, is that our customers want more from a travel company,” Singh continued. “They want a trusted partner who is there with them every step of the way, supporting them to ensure they get the most out of their trips. Like many travel brands, COVID-19 has forced us all to look inwards and reflect on who we are as a brand and what that means to our customers.”

It also became clear to Expedia, Singh said, that for its travelers to have amazing trips, it mattered who they travel with and the company needed to understand the important roles it plays in being that partner. “As travelers adjust to the new norms post-COVID, we must adjust as well, and this is just the first chapter in a multi-year journey to really deliver against our mission of being a brand that is there for travelers from start to finish,” he added.

As part of this process, Expedia refreshed the platform experience of its mobile app and more than 70 websites. Its new home screens feature a clear and simple layout with product features that will help clients build a complete trip. The company also has introduced updates that include a new itinerary experience that allowed them to see all the details of their trip in one place.

Soon, Expedia says, it will launch a new package offering that provides “pre-bundled products” — combining flights, accommodations and activities — with upfront total pricing. It also plans to simplify the insurance experience by translating the policy wording into content that is easier to understand and improve the process of submitting claims with clear steps on the documents required.

Expedia adds that it will launch new global creative that is supported by its largest marketing spend in more than five years. “Using a singular creative platform and a new tagline — ‘It matters who you travel with’ — travelers will see the idea of Expedia as the ultimate travel companion come through in unique ways across various channels, creating a cohesive message that will resonate as people start traveling again,” it says.

Its U.S. film creative will feature actor/writer/director/producer Rashida Jones while its U.K. and European spots will feature English actor Naomie Harris. According to Expedia, both serve as ideal representations of its new brand attributes by being intuitive, travel-savvy and positive.

“Our new brand positioning acts as a promise to the traveler who wants to be engaged by possibilities, but now more than ever needs to feel supported throughout their journey,” Singh said. “We know that people want to get back to travel, [and] we want them to feel confident in the travel experience they can have with Expedia.”