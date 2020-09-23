Extended Stay America ‘Stays Safe and Comfortable’ With the Help of P&G

The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on hoteliers, but one brand that has stayed strong is Extended Stay America. The extended-stay hotel company has kept its more than 600 locations open with help from P&G Professional, the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble. P&G has supported Extended Stay America’s STAY Confident initiative, which aims to keep its locations healthy, safe and comfortable.

Through this program, the hotel uses brands such as Spic and Span, Comet and Mr. Clean Professional to clean and disinfect its guest rooms and common spaces. It also has put more of a focus on high-touch and heavily trafficked areas. This fits in well with the current mindset of hotel guests, as a recent P&G Professional survey shows that 70 percent have a more stringent definition of hotel cleanliness since COVID-19.

Fifty-seven percent expect more thorough and frequent cleaning, as well as transparency about what their hotels are doing to keep guests safe and rooms clean. Another finding of the survey was that 70 percent of hotel guests said that they were more likely to pick a hotel room if they knew the hotel was using a manufacturer or a cleaning products brand they personally knew or trusted.

“It is more important than ever that hotels maintain the highest levels of cleanliness for their guests and staff, and the STAY Confident initiative with P&G Professional products ensures that all Extended Stay America locations can achieve these standards of clean.”

“Providing a safe, healthy and comfortable place to stay with friendly, welcoming staff is foundational to our guest experience, and we’ve long understood that our guests like to see trusted cleaning products in use at our properties,” Extended Stay America Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer Mike Kuenne said. “Extended Stay America has been proudly partnered with P&G Professional for many years and their recognizable brands are an important part of ensuring our guests feel confident that we’re focused on making their stays safe and comfortable.”

“Throughout our nearly decade-long partnership with Extended Stay America, we’ve recognized the critical importance they place on cleanliness and guest health,” P&G Professional Vice President of North America Paul Edmondson added. “While businesspeople and vacationers alike resume their travels, it is more important than ever that hotels maintain the highest levels of cleanliness for their guests and staff, and the STAY Confident initiative with P&G Professional products ensures that all Extended Stay America locations can achieve these standards of clean.”