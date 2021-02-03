Four Seasons Earns More Michelin Stars Than Any Other Single Luxury Hospitality Brand

It is not an easy task to keep your hotels open and earn high ratings for your restaurants during a pandemic, but Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts pulled it off. The company explains that when Michelin released three of its most prominent guides last month, it earned 27 stars across 19 restaurants, which is the most Michelin Stars for any single luxury hospitality brand.

“There’s no question that the past year has brought unprecedented challenges to the culinary world and the broader hospitality industry — but through these difficult times, we grow stronger and adapt to deliver on our commitment to quality and excellence,” President of Global Operations Christian Clerc said. “Our chefs and culinary teams around the world are continually evolving in order to find creative ways to offer our guests the best possible dining experiences. This year’s Michelin Guides reflect the passionate spirit, innovation and resilience that prevails throughout our kitchens and dining rooms worldwide.”

According to Four Seasons, its employees — which include chefs, kitchen teams, sommeliers and mixologists — have found new ways to offer Michelin-starred experiences on-site, to go or in the customers’ homes. These include its clients in Paris were able to enjoy a multi-course meal prepared by the chefs of Le Cinq on New Year’s Eve, along with wines from the cellar of Four Seasons Hotel George V.

Its clients in Hong Kong can take out Chef Chan Yan Tak’s famous puddings from Lung King Heen to celebrate the Lunar New Year, while those in Florence, Italy, can have a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at home with food from Il Palagio. “Elsewhere around the world, Four Seasons restaurants are offering myriad options for takeout and delivery, off-site catering and everyday enjoyment at home or on the go,” the company says. “Whether taking out or dining in, guests can take comfort that the enhanced Four Seasons global health and safety program, Lead With Care, is implemented at every step of the guest and employee journey.”