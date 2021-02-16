Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Sets Record With 61 Five-Star Ratings

It is one thing for a hotel company to have a five-star rated property, but it is another thing entirely to have 61 five-star ratings. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts recently celebrated this achievement, with 46 properties, 13 spas and two restaurants that have earned the much-desired rating from the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards.

Last September, Forbes Travel Guide announced that Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center and Four Seasons Hotel Seattle would receive the Five-Star rating in 2021. In addition, the Spas at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto and Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas received the rating, making Four Seasons the single brand with the largest number of Five-Star ratings.

According to Four Seasons President of Global Operations Christian Clerc, the company’s dedication to creating exceptional experiences has never been greater. “From opening unrivaled new properties to enhancing our iconic existing portfolio, we continue to strive for excellence in everything we do, building upon the trust and confidence that we have established with our guests, residents and employees,” he said.

Clerc also praised the company’s staff across the globe. “In the face of unprecedented challenges, our teams came together, delivered outstanding results and above all took care of our guests, residents and each other through our Lead With Care health and safety program,” he said. “I’d also like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to all of our property teams and individual winners who have been recognized by the Forbes Travel Guide this year for their contribution to the hospitality industry.”