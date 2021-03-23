Four Seasons Looks to Expand its Product Offering in 2021 and Beyond

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts’ portfolio includes the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero.

As the hotel industry continues emerging from the tough year that was 2020, it’s never too early to start thinking about the future beyond 2021. That’s what Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is doing, as it plans to grow its portfolio of luxury hotels, resorts, and residential developments.

“In a time of unprecedented change and challenge for our company and the entire hospitality industry, we continue to innovate, remaining flexible in our plans and nimble in our ability to capitalize on opportunities, while maintaining momentum towards our long-term goals,” Four Seasons President and CEO John Davison said. “The impacts of the pandemic continue, and we are tackling these issues as they come.

“Yet more than ever, we are confident in the long-term success of the company and the dedication and resilience of our people who bring the Four Seasons brand to life each and every day,” he added. “Our focus on the guest experience is steadfast, as is our ability to embrace new opportunities and continue to evolve.”

“Each new hotel, resort and residence is a unique reflection of its local market while also representing the future of what Four Seasons will deliver for years to come.” — Christian Clerc, president of global operations

Davidson noted that this month marks the 60th anniversary of the opening of the very first Four Seasons, giving the company the chance to reaffirm its founding values. “We are growing with great intention, never losing sight of the values of respect, care and excellence that have always defined Four Seasons,” he said. “As we look ahead, we remain singularly focused on the luxury segment, responding to the changing needs of our guests and building upon the well-established trust and credibility of our brand.”

Four Seasons sees brand expansion ahead, which it says was previously achieved with its successful entry into branded residential offerings. Currently, almost 90% of its upcoming openings and pipeline developments including a residential component, while the company says it is one of the only hospitality firms to act as the property manager for its residential owners.

In 2021, Four Seasons says it will introduce three new standalone residential projects that include the first Four Seasons residences in Los Angeles, along with residential offerings in San Francisco and Marrakech. But the company also has a five-year pipeline of $6 billion in gross sales value that consists of 30 projects around the world, with 14 to start sales this year.

According to Four Seasons, travelers are looking for additional space and privacy and its Four Seasons Private Retreats provide them a luxury rental experience with flexibility and exclusivity. “With exceptional homes and villas in more than 20 destinations around the globe, and another 16 locations to be added by 2025, guests can choose multi-bedroom villas, penthouses and chalets to reconnect with extended family, friends, and loved ones,” it says.

But the company’s upcoming projects do not end there. Last year, Four Seasons says it signed nine new hotel, resort, and residential projects, which tied a record for the newest deals in its 60-year history. In the southern region of Puglia, Italy, Four Seasons will have a beachfront hotel with direct access to the sea through the development of its new resort that features views from the country’s Adriatic coast.

The company also will expand its Spanish portfolio with a resort in Mallorca, since the brand will manage the historic Hotel Formentor and introduce it as a Four Seasons experience in 2023. “With each new property, our goal is to create the best luxury experience in that market by offering a product of exceptional quality combined with unparalleled service,” President of Global Operations Christian Clerc said.

“Each new hotel, resort and residence is a unique reflection of its local market while also representing the future of what Four Seasons will deliver for years to come,” Clerc said. “This momentum continues in 2021 and beyond as we open new properties globally and continue our drive towards an elevated service experience grounded in trust, care and authenticity.”