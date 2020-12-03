Four Seasons Teases Its 2021 Plans With New Locations and a Private Jet Experience

As 2020 comes to a close, hospitality firms will be putting their business plans for 2021 into effect. One firm that is giving us a peek at what we can expect next year is Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, which says it will provide peace of mind with high standards of health and safety, personalized experiences and uncompromising luxury.

“Exciting new hotel openings, renovations and enhancements are progressing across the portfolio, all with a focus on creating the most exceptional luxury experiences while welcoming guests safely,” President of Global Operations Christian Clerc said. “Regardless of the destination, Four Seasons guests can take comfort in knowing that their health and safety is our highest priority.”

Four Seasons’ steps to ensure safety have included “Lead With Care,” a global health and safety program that it launched in May for its employees, guests and residents. The program responds to the changing nature of the pandemic in conjunction with local health authorities. It also created “Welcome Back,” a centralized place to learn the latest information about property re-openings and facility availability.

“Exciting new hotel openings, renovations and enhancements are progressing across the portfolio, all with a focus on creating the most exceptional luxury experiences while welcoming guests safely.”

Some of the new properties the company plans to open in 2021 include the Four Seasons Resort Taramindo, México, which is set on more than 2,000 acres of an eco-reserve on the Pacific coast. When finished, the resort and golf club “will be a pristine oasis with abundant recreational opportunities and access to multiple beaches and private coves to discover,” the company says.

The Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans also is slated to open this spring. Recently, it announced a partnership with award-winning chef Alon Shaya, who is developing a restaurant concept for the riverfront hotel. It also will feature more food and beverage outlets, a full-service spa, an outdoor pool deck and event spaces.

The company also plans to offer its new, fully customized Private Jet, which will provide “a total Four Seasons experience, from jet to accommodations, unique experiences in incredible destinations, and the services of a full on-board team, including executive chef, a concierge who will personalize the trip for each guest and a journey physician,” it says. Its Airbus A321neo-LR aircraft interior also features a hospital-grade air filtration system that renews the cabin air every to to three minutes and removes 99.9% of particles, viruses and bacteria.