Frequent Travelers Prioritize Health and Sanitation at U.S. Hotels

After COVID-19, the priorities of travelers have changed. This is reflected in a new national survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and conducted by Morning Consult. According to AHLA, the survey shows that multiple improvements to health and sanitation protocols at U.S. hotels would considerably affect the comfort levels of guests.

Eighty-seven percent said face coverings for employees would have a lot or some impact, while 85% said face coverings for guests would better their comfort levels. Another 86% said that the suspension of daily housekeeping of rooms would make them feel more comfortable, while 85% put an emphasis on the utilization of technology to reduce direct contact.

These priorities, AHLA says, are in alignment with its own Safe Stay Guest Checklist and CDC recommendations. But other popular measures to increase comfort levels included adding transparent barriers at front desks, concierge or valet stations; signage for washing hands, distancing and PPE; temporarily closing amenities; and floor markings to promote social distancing.

According to AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers, the hotel industry has united to enhance its rigorous cleaning protocols for the health and safety of guests. But, he added, it is important that guests follow the association’s Safe Stay Guest Checklist as well so they understand what is expected of them. “Travelers across the country looking to include a hotel stay in their upcoming vacation plans know that with the implementation of Safe Stay, hotels will be safer and cleaner than ever before,” he said.