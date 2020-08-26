Google is Ready to Make Your Hotel Stay Even More Touchless

(Photo credit: Google)

These days, post-COVID-19, consumers are looking for experiences that require as little contact with people or possibly contaminated surfaces as possible. Google is poised to give them that in the hotel arena with its smart display product, the Nest Hub. As reported by CNET, the technology company has partnered with several hotels to install the voice-controlled display into rooms so that guests can enjoy tailored experiences.

With the assistance of the Nest Hub, guests can not only play music and look at the weather, but also request towels, look at the pool hours and learn about special offers. But the capabilities do not end there: the hotels also can offers surveys and checkout services via the Hub and Google itself will delete the activities between guests.

This week, CNET reports, the hotel version of the Nest Hub will be available at a few locations, including Shelborne South Beach in Miami, Synergy Chelsea in New York City, Hotel Zena in Washington, D.C., and Village Hotels in the United Kingdom. But they may not be the only ones for long. “Google is supposedly working with more hotels to expand the rollout in the near future,” the site adds.