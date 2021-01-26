Half of U.S. Hotel Rooms Are Expected to Stay Empty in 2021, AHLA Says

iStock/DragonImages

Many businesses are looking for relief in 2021, including the hospitality sector. But according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), it may not be arriving as soon as some had hoped. In its new report, “AHLA’s State of the Hotel Industry 2021,” the association projects that half of the U.S. hotel rooms will remain empty this year.

However, not all news is bleak. AHLA says that business travel — which comprises the largest portion of hotel revenue — is expected to start a slow return in the second half of this year. In addition, the association surveyed frequent business travelers who are currently employed, and 29% expect to attend their first business conference in the first half of the year.

Another 36% expect to attend in the second half of the year and 20% expect to do it more than a year from now. But, the association notes, business travel is not projected to return to the levels seen in 2019 until 2023 or 2024.

Instead, AHLA says, leisure travel is predicted to return first, as consumers are optimistic about the national distribution of the vaccine and the ability to travel again this year. According to the report, 56% of Americans said they were likely to travel for leisure or vacation in 2021, while 34% of adults are now comfortable staying in a hotel. However, 48% said that their comfort was tied to the vaccination.

In addition, the report found that hotels will add 200,000 direct hotel operations jobs this year, but numbers will stay nearly 500,000 jobs under the industry’s pre-pandemic level of 2.3 million employees. “COVID-19 has wiped out 10 years of hotel job growth,” AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers said. “Yet the hallmark of hospitality is endless optimism, and I am confident in the future of our industry. Despite the challenges facing the hotel industry, we are resilient.

“Hotels across the country are focused on creating an environment ready for guests when travel begins to return,” he continued. “AHLA is eager to work with the new administration and Congress on policies that will ultimately help bring back travel, from helping small business hoteliers keep their doors open to ramping up vaccine distribution and testing. Together, we can bring back jobs and reignite a continued investment in the communities we serve.”

Click here to view the report.