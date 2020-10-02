Hard Rock Hotels Rocks Out on J.D. Power’s Charts For a Second Time

This week, Hard Rock International announced that data and analytics firm J.D. Power named Hard Rock Hotels as one of the top-performing hotel brands in its 2020 North American Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second year in a row. The company was honored for Outstanding Guest Satisfaction among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains and was included among the Top 10 Overall Hotels in Guest Satisfaction of the 102 hotel brands in J.D. Power’s list.

J.D. Power also ranked Hard Rock Hotels as having the No. 1 Upper Upscale Guest Room, which found many guests complimenting its rooms’ décor, cleanliness and amenities. The company’s properties boast its signature brand offerings, which include The Sound of Your Stay music program, where guests can have a complimentary Crosley turntable or Fender guitar in their rooms.

The hotels also have the Rock Om in-room yoga program, which comes with a DJ Drez-curated playlist and step-by-step yoga instructions, as well as the new SAFE + SOUND program. Hard Rock International partnered with EcoSure and NSF International to guarantee its properties met high standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training.

“Guests are immersed in an unparalleled music and entertainment vibe that sets Hard Rock apart,” Hard Rock Hotels Senior Vice President Dale Hipsh said. “Our team members curate a playlist perfect for fans of all ages and we are honored to be recognized by J.D. Power once again for our enduring dedication to hospitality.”