Hard Rock Hotels’ ‘Unleashed’ Program Gives Guest Experience to Furry Friends

Pets — like people — enjoy being pampered, and Hard Rock Hotels is ready to provide them with the same luxury hotel experience that their human masters enjoy. This week, the chain announced “Unleashed,” its new program for its guests’ pets that it created in collaboration with hotel experts, partners and pet owners to ensure that it provides customers and their favorite animals with best practices and standards.

“It is of paramount importance that our guests feel at home during their stay at Hard Rock Hotels,” Senior Vice President Dale Hipsh said. “Knowing that many of our guests are pet parents, we crafted a tailored experience providing creature comforts that are unique and engaging. The Unleashed program not only extends the option of traveling with pets but offers guests peace of mind knowing their pets will receive perks and pampering in an exceptional environment throughout their stay.”

Hard Rock Hotels’ participating locations will allow two pets weighing up to 50 pounds per guest room and will grant them access to exclusive amenities including sWAG bags and customized “pet tracks” playlists that are available on Spotify. In addition, depending on location, a percentage of the pet fee will be donated to local animal shelters.

“The property journey that Hard Rock and its partners have carefully curated will surely have [the customer’s] furry friend itching to tag along for another stay,” Hard Rock International says, adding that exclusive designated pet areas are available on properties.

