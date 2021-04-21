Hilton Continues Commitment to Social Impacts and Environmental Stewardship

(iStock/tupungato)

This week, Hilton released its “2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report,” which highlights its commitment to redefining sustainable travel and driving positive impacts. With its Travel with Purpose program, Hilton says it continues to take steps to integrate positive social impact and environmental stewardship across its operations, communities and supply chain.

“As we weathered this unpredictable year, Hilton has remained focused on our team members and the communities we serve around the world,” General Counsel and Chief ESG Officer Kristin Campbell said. “We took a nimble approach during this difficult period to deliver meaningful support, while remaining focused on our bold Travel with Purpose 2030 goals. Now, more than ever, we are committed to our leadership in environmental, social and governance so travelers can enjoy our planet for years to come.”

According to Hilton, the report highlights its environmental and social performance through last year. Although 2020 brought on its share of challenges, the company received several ESG honors, including being named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, and being recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For in the U.S. by Great Place to Work and Fortune for the sixth year in a row. It was ranked No. 1 in 2020 and recently as No. 3 for this year.

The company took action to support its team members and communities, which included partnering with American Express and hotel owners to donate up to one million hotel room nights for U.S. frontline medical professionals. Hilton also distributed approximately $500,000 to employees who contracted COVID-19 to help cover their related expenses, including child or elder care.

The company also awarded 23 grants through the Hilton Effect Foundation to support organizations helping vulnerable communities recover from the virus. “In total, the Foundation invested more than $1 million in COVID-19 community response during 2020,” it says.

Hilton’s initiatives on the sustainability side included staying committed to cutting its environmental impact in half and taking action to train hotel teams to adopt techniques to conserve resources in times of low occupancy. “[We also] took steps to increase sourcing of renewable energy at hotels around the world, in line with the company’s science-based targets,” it adds. “In 2020, the majority of Hilton managed hotels in the U.K. began procuring 100 percent renewable activity.”

