Hilton Prepares for 2021 With EventReady Hybrid Solutions for Meetings and Events

Hilton McLean Tysons Corner featured a socially responsible setup for a global Hilton Worldwide Sales hybrid event (Photo credit: Business Wire).

This year looks to be a very different one than 2020 when it comes to meetings and events for hotels. According to Hilton, hybrid meetings and events will be critical in the near-term, so the company is adapting by introducing its set of Hilton EventReady Hybrid Solutions, which direct event planners to its hybrid-ready hotels and provide them with planning resources that include an expanded Hilton EventReady Playbook and flexible customer offers.

“Hilton has remained a leader in the meetings and event industry for more than 100 years by listening intently and innovating quickly to changing customer needs,” Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Martin Rinck said. “Hilton EventReady Hybrid Solutions were born out of our continued commitment to excellence — from accessing the capabilities of our global portfolio to rolling out a suite of extensive event planner resources and introducing the team member training to ensure we can deliver the optimum overall event experience.”

The company plans to begin launching Hilton EventReady Hybrid Solutions this month. Its expanded Hybrid Events chapter of the Hilton EventReady Playbook will feature detailed case studies, pro-tips and a glossary of hybrid event terms and be accessible to customers working with any of the hotels in Hilton’s global portfolio.

Hilton adds that its hotels will highlight the baseline requirements clients should expect when hosting a small hybrid event, including IT readiness, multi-side offering and express agreements, and an expanded Playbook. In addition, Encore is offering event technology packages created for the events at participating hotels, as well as Presentation Stages, which is a production-ready event solution that features broadcast technology and staging equipment.

“Production Stages offer a clean and safe pre-built location to produce, record and/or broadcast a high-quality online event far exceeding production values available from the typical home or office,” Hilton says, adding that its properties equipped with event technology will accommodate between two to six onsite presenters and up to 50 in-person attendees.