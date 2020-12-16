Hilton Remains the Industry Leader in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Reports

iStock/Marc Bruxelle

The travel and hospitality sectors are in a different world than they were before the coronavirus pandemic. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), airlines had been gradually trending upward in passenger satisfaction for two years running, while hotels were making slight gains year over year.

But the ACSI Special COVID-19 Travel Report 2020 shows that things have changed, with only airlines improving in customer satisfaction during these hard times. “Hotel guest satisfaction takes a U-turn, with ACSI losses for nearly every major chain,” ACSI Managing Director David VanAmburg said.

ACSI reports that during the pandemic, guest satisfaction with the hospitality industry fell 2.6%, to a ACSI score of 74 out of 100. Hilton is currently the industry leader in satisfaction, despite dropping 4% to a score of 79. Hyatt came in second dropping 1% to 78, while IHG also saw a decrease of 1% and tied with Marriott for a score of 77.

Best Western dropped 3% with a score of 74, while Choice fell a percentage to 72, tying with Wyndham. “Among these hotels’ individual brands, based on 2019-2020 data, Marriott’s AC Hotels takes the top spot with an ACSI score of 85,” it reports.

As for airlines, passenger satisfaction with the industry grew 1.3% to a previously unmatched score of 76. This found Southwest at the top with a 1% gain to 80, while Delta wasin second for the first time since 2004 with an increase of 3% to a record high of 79.