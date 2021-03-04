Hospitality and Restaurant Layoffs in 2020 Led to Career Changes, Study Says

Unemployment and businesses closing or downsizing were the top reasons why people looked for new career roles in 2020. (iStock/AntonioGuillem)

If there’s anything you can say about 2020, it is that it will be hard for the hospitality and restaurant sectors to easily forget. In fact, “The past year was like no other,” commented Robert Krzak, the president of Gecko Hospitality, a recruiting firm that connects talent with companies in both sectors.

Gecko recently released its fifth annual Hospitality Management Salary Survey Report for 2019-2020, which shows how much the topsy-turvy nature of 2020 impacted both sectors on the employment side. More than 2,500 restaurant and hospitality management professionals in the United States and Canada — 1,769 men and 822 women — took part in the survey between January 2019 and December 2020.

“Our clients are ready to hire qualified, talented professionals.” — Robert Krzak, president.

One finding was that in 2020, “unemployed” and “business closed/downsized” were the top reasons given by candidates looking for new roles, as opposed to “better opportunity” and “improve quality of life” in 2019. According to Krzak, “‘COVID-layoff’ became one of the biggest reasons many qualified candidates were looking to make a change.”

The company also discovered that the average starting salaries for men in key hospitality positions — including executive chef, executive housekeeper, hotel general manager, director of operations and director of finance — are higher than those of women in the same roles. However, women beat male counterparts for average starting salaries in some roles, such as director of food and beverage, director of sales and district manager.

Gecko also found that 26% of women who accepted a management position with a new company received a salary increase as opposed to only 22% of men. However, men who received bonuses averaged $9,521 (16% of salary) compared to women, who averaged $6,580 (12% of salary).

In addition, 29% of women cited unemployment as the reason for leaving their employer versus 11% of men. Participants in the survey, Gecko adds, also averaged 2.4 jobs in the past five years. However, “We’re already seeing an uptick in hiring, and we’re optimistic for the year ahead,” Krzak said.

“Resume gaps that could cause concern in prior years are commonplace for 2020,” he continued. “Our clients are ready to hire qualified, talented professionals.”

