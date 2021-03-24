Hospitality Businesses Are Getting Back to Normal Operations, Qwick Says

(iStock/Kongphop Petwichai)

It’s not so much a matter of “how” things will return to normal after the pandemic than it is “when.” According to Qwick, an on-demand staffing platform for the food and beverage industry, that turnaround is already happening for the hospitality industry. This week, it reported insights that indicate that hospitality businesses and service industry professionals are returning to normal operations at quick rates, as businesses open their doors again across the country.

Qwick says it has seen a comeback from its hospitality business partners in all seven markets, while the platform itself has enjoyed 115% month-over-month growth. In addition, 41% of its grocery, restaurant, country club, casino, hotel, and catering business partners that posted three months prior to COVID-19 related shutdowns have come back online in a three-month period. A sizable amount of these businesses also have completely outsourced their staff to 1,099 contractors because of the worry of having to lay off full-time employees again.

“Professionals and business partners are our priority at Qwick, and we make it a mission for people to be able to provide for themselves and their families.” — Jamie Baxter, CEO and co-founder

Additionally, Qwick surveyed 408 of its professionals and found that — on a scale of one to 10 — 76% of professionals rated their comfortability of returning to work at a six or higher. Sixty-six percent also said that access to more personal protective equipment would enhance their feelings of safety as they worked shifts.

“Professionals and business partners are our priority at Qwick, and we make it a mission for people to be able to provide for themselves and their families,” CEO and co-founder Jamie Baxter said. “With these insights, we were thrilled to learn that business partners are using Qwick to get their operations back running smoothly and professionals are ready and excited to return to work.

“As more people seek ways to earn extra income and hospitality businesses get back on their feet, we will continue providing flexible work opportunities and looking for more ways to enhance the safety and well-being of our professionals and partners,” Baxter added.