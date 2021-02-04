Hospitality Ventures Does ‘The Right Thing’ for Staff Vaccinations

iStock/scaliger

Taking time to get the COVID-19 vaccination can be a hassle, especially when you are working and trying to balance other aspects of your life. And that’s why Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) — a private hotel investment, ownership and management company based in Atlanta — has announced that it will provide associates with four hours of paid time off to receive their vaccination once they are eligible.

“Our associates are often juggling multiple jobs and navigating child care issues,” Executive Vice President and CHRO Susan M. Sanders said. “We do not want them to have to choose between getting the COVID-19 vaccination and missing work. Encouraging associates to take the vaccine, coupled with our hotel Trust and Preparedness tactics, are important measures to prevent the spread of this disease.

“This focus on preventative measures has helped to reduce the spread of COVID at our hotels,” she continued. “Once an associate receives their final vaccination, s/he will be provided with four hours of paid time off. While it is not mandatory to take the vaccine, we want to remove barriers, such as missing hours at work, that could keep an associate from seeking out the vaccine.”

All of the employees in HVMG’s hotels and corporate office are eligible for the four hours and should have the opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of the summer. “Since the very earliest stages of the pandemic, we have taken great steps to be at the forefront of the industry’s proactive measures to better ensure both associate and guest safety,” President and CEO Robert Cole said.

“In April of 2020, we launched our first associate fund to help ease the financial burden being felt across the industry, and we established our Trust & Preparedness Plan by May, marking one of the first cleaning/safety protocols put forth by a hotel management group,” he continued. “We passionately believe that an active response is necessary to reassure both associates and guests that their safety concerns are being addressed.

“Our hope is that by encouraging more people to receive vaccinations, we collectively will be able to end this health crisis that much sooner and more effectively,” he stated. “Quite simply, this is the right thing to do.”