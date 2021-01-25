Hotel Chicago West Loop Goes ‘Virtual’ With Its Room Service

iStock/Thatphichai Yodsri

It is a very productive time for the hospitality industry, as hoteliers find new ways to make their service contactless for guests. Hotel Chicago West Loop — which functions as a neighborhood hotel and an art gallery in the Windy City — recently formed a partnership with Butler Hospitality to offer a new virtual in-room dining program.

Although Hotel Chicago West Loop does not have any kitchens, it can offer breakfast, lunch and dinner meals with the help of Butler, a hospitality company that provides virtual room service. After guests scan the QR code for their order that appears on their in-room menus, Butler will deliver the meal to the room within 30 minutes and no human interaction is required.

The made-from-scratch menu changes by the season but currently features fresh omelets, flatbreads and burgers, as well as smoked salmon brioche, braised short ribs and roasted whole cauliflower. Butler and Hotel Chicago West Loop plan to add a liquor option and overnight delivery in the future as well.

“We are very excited to offer a food and beverage option, which would not otherwise be possible without a partner like Butler Hospitality,” Hotel Chicago West Loop General Manager Andrew Hilliker said. “Our guests have had nothing but positive feedback so far, indicating that it’s much easier to order food to their own room versus ordering through other third-party sites.”

