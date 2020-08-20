Historic Hotel Evicts Pathogens with State-of-the-Art Filtration

In these times of pandemic, people like to feel as though they are safe as possible. The Hotel Paso del Norte, a historic hotel built in El Paso, Texas in 1912, is taking steps to make guests feel safe as it undergoes a multimillion-dollar renovation. The location — which is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection — will add multiple modern amenities, including a state-of-the-art air filtration system throughout its HVAC system.

The Plasma Air System, the hotel notes, has been proven to remove 99% of bacteriophage in the air after 10 minutes of use. The location’s common areas, bars, restaurants, hallways, ballrooms, meeting rooms, spa and fitness rooms, and guest rooms will use the system which removes pathogens through ionization.

“We are among the first Marriott Autograph hotels in the world to install a system that cleans air to this level,” General Manager Carlos Sarmiento said. “Being in the renovation process when this crisis occurred gave us the unique opportunity to implement additional safety features before opening our doors.

“When we undertook this project, we were prepared to restore the 108-year-old property’s architectural elements, create stunning event spaces and amenities, and curate a distinct culinary destination — but COVID-19 gave us the need to enhance air quality in all areas of the hotel,” Sarmiento added. “In 2020, there is no amenity greater than safety.”

According to Sarmiento, reopening during a pandemic means that offering an authentic destination experience is not enough for customers. “It’s imperative that we employ advanced safety precautions to promote health and peace of mind,” he said. “Then guests will truly be able to enjoy this beautiful hotel.”