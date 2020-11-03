Type to search

Hotel Profits Remain Stalled, But Some Metro Areas See Growth

Editorial Staff November 3, 2020
iStock/Julia_Sudnitskaya

Urban hotel properties continued to struggle in September, according to an industry update released this week. Overall, the U.S. hotel industry reported a third consecutive month with single-digit profitability; however, improvements in year-over-year comparisons stalled, according to STR’s most-recent monthly P&L report.

Audrey Kallman, operations analyst at STR, said gross operating profit per available room (GOPPAR) “came in a bit higher than August on an absolute basis, but for the first time since May, industry performance moved further away from pre-pandemic levels. Among the findings from September data, we saw that urban properties are the only location type still operating without profitability, while the small metro and interstate hotels continue to operate with the highest profitability. Additionally, catering and banquet revenues are only 15% of what they were last year due to group business being virtually non-existent.

“One positive development,” Kallman added, “is the number of top markets with positive GOPPAR increased from eight in August to 12 in September.” Those markets were:

  • Phoenix
  • Los Angeles/Long Beach
  • Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla.
  • Anaheim/Santa Ana, Calif.
  • Dallas
  • San Diego
  • Miami/Hialeah
  • Philadelphia
  • New Orleans
  • Atlanta
  • Denver
  • Houston

