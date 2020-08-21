Hoteliers Can Survive the Downturn By Earning Their Customers’ Trust

During dire economic times, businesses have to make sacrifices to survive. Not all are pleasant decisions to make, but according to Adam Deflorian, the founder and CEO of AZDS Interactive Group, they may be necessary going forward for hoteliers after the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

As they struggle and do their best to recover, “I foresee sacrifices becoming more and more of a strategic decision and varying from one brand to another,” he writes in a new Forbes article. “And I don’t mean strategies like cutting rates, which will do the opposite of fostering long-term growth and market share.”

Instead, Deflorian encourages hoteliers use methods to build their business into a trusted brand, such as using data to treat guests like human. For example, if a hotel’s CRM shows that it will have an older guest arriving soon in an area that has had a recent COVID-19 outbreak, they should reach out to the guest and offer a future credit, showing that the hotel cares about the customer’s health.

“Sure, it’s a short-term loss of revenue, but the value gained in guest gratitude is worth way more than that in terms of future loyalty,” he writes. “If you truly look out for your guests during a vulnerable time like a pandemic, it’s very likely they will return the favor in the future.”

Another suggestion Deflorian makes is to create content that is empathetic and does not seem forced. “There’s nothing wrong with marketing current experiences that are outdoors, safe and socially distant, but on the flip side, nothing is quite as annoying to a consumer as receiving unrealistic promotions that further exacerbate the grim reality we’re all living in,” he writes. “As important as it is to fill rooms in the short term, try to build your content strategy around aspirational content that allows consumers to get inspired and safely plan their future trips.”

By being empathetic and genuine, Deflorian says, hoteliers will gain their trust and receive quality bookings. “Guests don’t need a reminder of how difficult it is to plan a normal vacation right now — if your content transports them to a world that feels familiar and safe, your brand can automatically gain from it in the future,” he writes.