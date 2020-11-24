Hoteliers Ensure A Safe, Sanitary Meal on Thanksgiving

iStock/almoond

Thanks to COVID-19, this year’s Thanksgiving will be a holiday like no other for almost everyone — particularly hoteliers. A major concern for guests will be whether or not they are eating their Turkey Day dinners safely. Thankfully, Hotel News Now (HNN) reports that some hotels are taking the proper precautions with social distancing and sanitization for meals on property and to-go.

For example, Vincent Savignano, the executive chef at the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, told the site that food ordering and meals that are ready for delivery are held in separate spaces to prevent gathering. The hotel also is sanitizing food-related equipment and hardware hourly, while its tables, bar tops, stools and chairs are sanitized after each use.

Estancia La Jolla also deep cleans and sanitizes its kitchens at least once a day. Savignano also added that the hotel has “mandated limited seating in bars and restaurants to support physical distancing of patrons.”

On Thanksgiving, it also will be seating parties with a maximum of 10 people. “Guests have the option to enjoy outdoor dining on Greenfinch’s heated patio, with decreased capacity and tables separated at least six feet apart,” he told HNN.

The Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort in Koloa, Hawaii, also is taking precautions for its Thanksgiving dinner, which has sold out. Its executive chef, Noelani Planas, told HNN that its restaurant, Red Salt, will operate at 50% decreased seating capacity with socially distanced tables that extend into the lobby. Red Salt also is following food and safety guidelines administered by vendors and the Department of Health.