Hotels and Retail Properties Struggle as Pandemic Rages On

iStock/Maridav

As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the United States, hotel and retail properties are taking their lumps. For example, USA Today reports, New York’s historic Roosevelt Hotel was forced to shut down in October, which marked the most recent blow to the city’s tourism and retail markets.

Across the nation, it says, more than a thousand hotel and retail borrowers defaulted on more than $35 billion in loans since the pandemic has slowed tourism and made visits to shopping malls less appealing. Currently, nearly 20% of all hotel loans and slightly more than 14% of all retail loans originated by commercial real estate lenders and packaged into securities sold to investors are now delinquent.

“The pandemic has had the most immediate and dramatic impact on hotels and motels, as we’ve taken a vacation from vacations.”

Although there are less delinquencies than in June, the newspaper reports, problem loans are at very high levels. “The pandemic has had the most immediate and dramatic impact on hotels and motels, as we’ve taken a vacation from vacations,” Mortgage Bankers Association Vice President of Commercial Real Estate Research Jamie Woodwell said. “It’s also put a lot of stress on retail, where the conversion to online purchasing that should have happened over five years has accelerated and is now taking place over a matter of months.”

According to experts, hundreds of malls across America are expected to shut down because of the pandemic and pressure from online retailers. Research and advisory firm Coresight Research also projects that 25,000 stores will close this year. However, Manus Clancy, a senior managing director of applied data, research and pricing at Trepp LLC, told USA Today that things were looking bleak for retail before COVID-19 because of the transition away from bricks and mortar.

“We had been seeing a wave of bankruptcies — big, medium and small,” he recalled. “Mall occupancies were dropping from 98% then 92% and down to 86%. Big retailers like Macy’s and Nordstrom’s were closing stores.”

But thanks to the virus, the bankruptcies have increased. “We will see dozens and dozens of loans go into default and lenders will only be able to recover 30 cents on the dollar,” Clancy predicted. He added that some malls may be repurchased and continue functioning while others will be closed or repurposed.

“The market may come back, but it will come back at a much lower price per square foot,” he told USA Today. “Two-mall cities will become one-mall cities.”

Stephen Michels, a managing director of Cushman & Wakefield, also predicted that hotel properties would be repurposed as well, despite an industry turnaround projected for 2023. “A significant number of hotels will be converted to workforce housing or senior housing or some higher better use,” he told the newspaper. “These will likely be older hotels, with inefficient layouts and unionized labor structures.”