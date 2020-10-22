Hotels Help the Homeless Find Permanent Homes

iStock/Punnarong

It’s a tough time for hotels during the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s heartening to see these businesses still taking the time to help the less fortunate. MPR News reports that Hennepin County, Minn., took 540 seniors and people who were especially vulnerable to the virus and placed them into private rooms at five hotels.

Although the intention was to reduce crowding at shelters and protect the people who were most at risk, the situation also helped 56 people who were homeless move into permanent housing. This included Marvin Oglesby, who did not have a stable place to live for three years before moving into a duplex in September.

The private room “gave me a foundation to stand on that and look for something more,” he told MPR News, noting that it also gave him a sense of agency. “Staying at the hotel gave me independence, so to speak, to see how I would live by myself.”

But St. Stephen’s Human Services Director of Outreach and Shelter Michael Huffman also told MPR News that the hotels can help people in different ways than shelters. “They have 24-hour access to that space, so that means that people who maybe were asked to leave during the day under normal circumstances are now able to pick up a third-shift job and work overnight,” he explained.

Mohamed Sheikh, who was Oglesby’s social worker, added that the situation allowed him to provide consistent care since he knew where his client was. “The hotel presented an opportunity because they were able to stabilize their mental health, meet their physical health needs and meet their social needs,” he stated.