Hotels May Not See a Solid Turnaround Until 2023

iStock/denizbayram

Hoteliers have waited a long time for the industry to make a turnaround — but they may have to keep waiting. CNN Business recently reported that even if the long-awaited coronavirus vaccine is released in 2021, it will take several years for the business to recover. The network cited a new report from S&P Global Ratings, which said that “a solid recovery isn’t likely” until 2023.

That prediction is based on the conditions that a vaccine would be widely available in the second half of next year. But this is not the only bad news for the industry: the year-over-year revenue per available room has dropped 50% this year. According to S&P, it is expected to recover slightly in 2021, but remain 20% to 30% lower, compared to 2019 numbers.

“If we don’t get a vaccine soon and business doesn’t return, it’s going to get much worse,” said David Kong, the CEO of Best Western, told CNN. He noted that the hotel industry needed a new round of stimulus funding.

The network also reported that the recent third-quarter earnings from Hilton and Marriott showed that business recovered compared to earlier this year. “We still have a long road ahead, but this crisis will come to an end, and I believe travel will rebound quickly,” Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson said in a statement.