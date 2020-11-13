Presto! Hotels Offer Magical and Musical Ways for Guests to Celebrate the Holidays

iStock/ra2studio

The coronavirus continues to spread, but that has not hampered the desire to travel or the need for hotels to provide guests with memorable experiences as they socially distance. According to Forbes, many hotels across the world are curating in-suite offerings during the holiday season that are anything but ordinary.

For example, some hotels also are setting themselves apart by offering live entertainment. At the Mandarin Oriental Pudong in Shanghai, guests can party in its Presidential or Oriental suite and enjoy a feast for 12 curated by a private chef. But they also have the option of enjoying a show from a local, renowned magician or an afternoon tea ritual with sparkling wine.

The Milestone Hotel & Residences in London also offers a unique level of music entertainment for its guests. The boutique hotel can provide a live and socially distanced private recital from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. According to Forbes, its solo harpists or string trio also will visit your lodgings and perform your favorite songs. An offering like that will literally be music to many guests’ ears.

In addition, at The Ritz-Carlton in Denver, guests have the option of reserving the entire 12th floor. This gives them access to a luxury suite, a one-bedroom suite and 12 deluxe guest rooms. They also get the use of its 2,700-square-foot Club Lounge, where they can enjoy their Thanksgiving dinner, as well as an open bar, three big-screen TVs, a powder room and lounge spaces.