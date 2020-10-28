Hotels Offer Special Perks and Discounts to Voters

iStock/Prostock-Studio

It’s hard to go anywhere these days without hearing about people talking about the importance of voting in the upcoming election. We’ve previously seen this matter cross over into the hospitality industry with hotels turning their spaces into polling places. But now, according to NBC News, some are rewarding their guests with discounts and perks for taking the time to vote.

For example, the network says, guests who vote at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., will receive a 15 percent discount on special menu items, such as sliders adorned with American flags and its “Bubbly Pilgrim” cocktail. The LINE Austin hotel in Austin, Texas, is offering a $1 cocktail, beer or wine for visitors who show proof that they have voted.

NBC News also reports that the Crossroads Hotel in Kansas City, Mo., will offer a “Not at a Crossroads” package on Election Day to guests that also show proof that they voted. Its perks for overnight guests will include CBD gummies, “Painkiller” cocktails, and candies and snacks.

The Kimpton George Hotel, located in Washington, D.C., will offer voters gifts, upgrades or late checkouts, the network says. They also have the ability to enjoy champagne during “Wine Hour” or whiskey from Mount Vernon, which is the home of George Washington.

And finally, the historic Smithton Inn in Ephrata, Pa., offers perks for guests both on and after the big day. Its Election Day rate includes a bottle of wine for guests who show proof that they voted, as well as on-site yoga on Nov. 4 “to help you find some inner peace, no matter what the outcome.” They also can extend their stay to that evening for only $20.20.