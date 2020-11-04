Hotels Where the Air Quality Gets 4 Stars

El Paso’s historic Hotel Paso del Norte installed air-cleaning technology during a recent renovation.

During this stressful year, we’ve heard a lot of advice on how to manage anxiety. For instance: Take a deep breath, people say.

Good advice, but you want the air you breathe to be clean, right? Otherwise, that gives you something else to worry about and we definitely don’t want to go there.

To ensure hotel guests can inhale without inhibition, Plasma Air, a provider of indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, announced that several luxury hotel brands are installing its ionization systems. Notably, the Marriott’s Autograph Collection Hotels and The Ritz-Carlton are installing bipolar ionization technology in their properties’ HVAC systems to help neutralize viruses such as COVID-19.

“Clean indoor air is becoming a valued commodity in the hotel industry, and with that, an HVAC air purification system is no longer a nice-to-have, but a competitive must-have,” said Larry Sunshine, president of Plasma Air. “We know that the leisure and hospitality industry has been the hardest hit during this pandemic, and we are now seeing hoteliers trying to pivot into recovery mode with the help of cutting-edge technologies like Plasma Air. We are very pleased to support the COVID-19 response efforts of such world-renowned brands like Marriot and The Ritz Carlton.”

El Paso’s historic Hotel Paso del Norte, Autograph Collection, re-opened after a four-year, multimillion-dollar renovation that included added safety features. Plasma Air’s ionization technology was installed throughout its HVAC systems. Guests should rest easier knowing the Plasma Air technology has been proven to help reduce MS2 bacteriophage, a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19) by 99%.

“We are among the first Marriott Autograph Hotels in the world to install a system that cleans the air to this level,” said Carlos Sarmiento, the hotel’s general manager. “When we undertook this project, we were prepared to restore the 108-year-old property’s architectural elements, create stunning event spaces and amenities, and curate a distinct culinary destination — but COVID-19 created the necessity to enhance the air quality in all areas of the hotel. In 2020, there is no amenity greater than safety.”