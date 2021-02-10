How a New Hotel Store in Japan Eliminates the Pesky Checkout Process

Hotels have found ways to make the checkout process touch-free during the pandemic. But what about when you need to head down to the gift shop for a snack or a quick beverage? Zippin, a provider of checkout-free technologies for retailers, has the answer. This week, it announced the launch of the world’s first checkout-free store within a hotel at the Yokohama Techno Tower Hotel in Japan.

Zippin’s partner, systems integrator Fujitsu, worked with Koyo Group to implement the store, which also is the first in Japan open to the general public that uses biometric authentication technology to verify customers’ identities. According to Zippin, the cashier-less checkout at the Green Leaves+ store not only keeps shoppers and workers safe during the pandemic, but it also eliminates the stress of lines and wait times, and increases customer satisfaction by optimizing the product lineup.

The store opened earlier this year as a pilot, and sells pre-packaged food and beverages, along with fresh bento box meals. Zippin explains that customers must register their credit card information and enter the store with the QR code that is displayed on the Green Leaves+ app. They also can use the multi-biometric authentic technology that links their palm vein and facial recognition information with the app. After it is registered, customers no longer need to use their phone to enter the store, but just use a swipe of their palms.

Full-scale operation of the store will begin in April 2021. “Zippin is excited to work with Fujitsu to power the checkout-free technology for this new Koyo hotel store,” Zippin CEO and co-founder Krishna Motukuri said. “The Green Leaves+ store at Yokohama Techno Tower Hotel is helping to lead the way to a better retail experience at hotels, hospitals and other places where people need convenient access to food and drinks.”