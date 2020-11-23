How Ascend Hotel and Cambria Hotels Outperformed Local Competitors in Q3 2020

(Photo credit: PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International Inc.)

It has been a hard year for the hotel industry, but some have persevered, despite the many obstacles. This includes Choice Hotels International Inc.’s Ascend Hotel Collection and Cambria Hotel brands, which achieved year-over-year room count growth and outperformed their local competitors in revenue per available room (RevPAR) share gains in the third quarter of 2020.

Ascend is a global portfolio of resort, boutique and historic hotels, and Cambra provides modern travelers with a distinct local experience. “With leisure travel and road trips on the rise, our upscale brands continue to outperform the competition since they are ideally suited for guests looking for an escape during the current environment,” Choice Hotels Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands Janis Cannon said. “Not only do our hotels offer distinct upscale amenities, but they allow travelers to unwind and experience the local flavor of a new setting.

“In the past few months, we added several new Ascend hotels around the country — from New England, in time for leaf peeping season, to Port St. Joe in Florida, so guests can take advantage of warmer climates as winter approaches,” Cannon continued. “At the same time, Cambria Hotels continues its rapid U.S. expansion with recent openings in Greenville, S.C.; Ocean City, Md.; and Sonoma, Calif. We look forward to finishing the year strong by bringing more unique, upscale properties to guests in their favorite destinations soon, including Cambria hotels in downtown Detroit; Napa, Calif.; and Washington, D.C.”

“With leisure travel and road trips on the rise, our upscale brands continue to outperform the competition since they are ideally suited for guests looking for an escape during the current environment.”

Some of the achievements of Choice’s upscale brands in the third quarter included Ascend reaching RevPAR share gains of almost 19 percentage points and average daily rate index gains of approximately 9 percentage points against local competitors. In the past six months, the brand also outperformed upscale soft brands and the segment overall in year-over-year RevPAR change.

Cambria also has achieved RevPAR share gains over local competitors by nearly 15 percentage points. “Just as guests love Ascend and Cambria hotels, developers continue to seek out Choice brands to boost the value of their hotels,” Choice Senior Vice President of Development of Upscale Brands Mark Shalala said. “While Ascend continues to extend its leadership position as the industry’s first and largest soft brand, Cambria’s pipeline of nearly 80 hotels makes it one of the top hotel brands expanding in North America, as recently ranked by TOPHOTELNEWS.”