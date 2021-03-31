How Hyatt Plans to Expand its Brand Footprint in India

After building a portfolio with more than 957 hotel, all-inclusive and wellness resort properties in 69 countries, one might think Hyatt Hotels Corp. would be ready to slow down its growth and rest on its laurels. That is not the case for the hospitality company, which just announced its plan to grow its brand footprint in India by more than 70% by 2023.

Hyatt — which has more than 20 executed managed and franchised agreements — says it will add over 3,600 keys to its portfolio of 32 hotels across eight brands in the country. According to the company, this growth has been driven by increased demand from guests, World of Hyatt members, customers and owners to provide more unique hotel experiences. It will bring its number of Hyatt-branded hotels in India to more than 50 by the end of 2023.

“Hyatt remains focused on thoughtfully accelerating its brand growth and momentum by transforming the hotel landscape in India with planned openings in some of the most frequented and desirable destinations in the country,” said Dhruva Rathore, Hyatt’s vice president of real estate and development for India. “Hyatt’s pipeline in India reflects a thoughtful growth strategy by expanding into new markets and leisure destinations that are relevant to our guests and customers.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with a number of new and existing owners to bring these exciting projects to fruition,” Rathore added. “We are also focused on expanding our independent collection portfolio by teaming up with owners and developers who are eager to leverage our global distribution network and World of Hyatt loyalty program.”

This year, the Hyatt Regency brand, which drives Hyatt’s brand growth in India, will enter two markets with Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansoravar and Hyatt Regency Trivandrum. In addition, the Hyatt Place brand will enter four markets with Hyatt Place Bodh Gaya, Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar, Hyatt Place Vadodara and Hyatt Place Bharuch.

“India remains a growth driver for Hyatt, and we are committed to catering to the Indian traveler with a comprehensive portfolio of hotels,” added Sunjae Sharma, the vice president and country head of India for Hyatt. “Despite the challenges the industry faced last year, Hyatt signed eight new hotels across various brands that will cater to the needs of both leisure and business travelers. The growth of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt Regency brands remain a key priority for India, with nearly 20 hotels under these brands expected to open across India by 2023.”