How Kasa Living Plans to Innovate the Travel Sector

iStock/whyframestudio

The hospitality market is in a tough place economically, but instead of viewing the current conditions as a challenge, one company sees it as a chance to set itself apart. “We see a generational opportunity to innovate in a beleaguered travel sector,” Kasa Living Inc. CEO Roman Pedan recently told GlobeSt.com. “Kasa aspires to build a global accommodations brand beloved by guests, indispensable to property partners and desired by neighbors.”

The company, which uses its technology to turn vacant and underutilized real estate into traveler accommodations, recently entered into management agreements with multifamily and hotel property owners in 35 markets across 15 states. This will allow its partners to receive new streams of income and achieve the full potential of their properties, GlobeSt.com says.

Although the hospitality industry itself could possibly lose $75 billion in the next year, Kasa is going into the next 12 months strong. For the better part of a year, GlobeSt.com says, Kasa maintained occupancy rates of approximately 75%, expanded its units under management by 50% and set up shop in five new cities.

“Our growing unit count signifies a need for flexibility in the world in uncertain times and the future is also uncertain,” Pedan told the site. “We partner with large, institutional multifamily owners to better manage vacancies for properties, whether it is for days, months or longer. There is a concern about long-term leases in cities with rising vacancies such as New York City and San Francisco, and we offer the ability to generate income in an otherwise scary moment.”

Kasa plans to increase its investment in proprietary technology, and build on its suite of products and systems that has allowed it to manage units across multiple locations. It also plans to redouble its efforts to streamline its operations and minimize onsite overhead with features focused on safety, guest support and the travel experience.

“What Kasa customers see is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Nick Shalek, a general partner at Ribbit Capital, which recently provided the firm with $30 million in Series B funding. “The enormous operational complexity behind the scenes is tackled by Kasa’s technology platform, allowing them to seamlessly host a large, diverse and growing network of distributed accommodation units efficiently. In defining a new software driven way to deliver high-quality hospitality, we see Kasa doing to hotels what Amazon Web Services did to on-premise servers.”