How Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Focuses on Making ‘a Meaningful Impact On the World’

Wyndham has more than 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries and territories.

It is during times of crisis that people come together. And during these times, you often see corporations showing their charitable side and the benefits that they can bring socially. One company that has done that over the past year is franchising company Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, which has more than 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries and territories.

Wyndham recently released its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which highlights its commitment to being socially, ethically and environmentally responsible. “As the world’s largest hotel company, we have a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while delivering on our mission to make hotel travel possible for all,” President and CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti declared. “Now, more than ever, we must help ensure the future remains bright for travelers while we continue to build a culture in which all people feel welcomed and appreciated.”

According to Wyndham, service and volunteering are important parts of its culture. During the coronavirus pandemic, its team members and franchisees rallied to actively engage in their communities and give their time and resources to improve people’s lives. This included the Wyndham Garden Dallas North in Texas, which offered first responders 300 hotel rooms during the height of the pandemic.

“Now, more than ever, we must help ensure the future remains bright for travelers while we continue to build a culture in which all people feel welcomed and appreciated.” — Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and CEO

Another contributor was the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Niagara Falls, N.Y. The owner of the hotel and his family produced more than 2,000 face masks for the community when they were needed.

Wyndham notes that its “owner-first mindset” has allowed the majority of its franchisees to keep their hotels open during the pandemic, even when people traveled less. It also offered several fee waivers and extensions, access to hospital-grade cleaning and safety products at lower prices when they were difficult to source, and relaxed housekeeping requirements, which helped lower water and energy use.

The company also is dedicated to operating sustainably in ways that provide outstanding experiences to its customers. As part of that commitment, it created the Wyndham Green Program, a five-level certification program that includes an environmental management tool that tracks data to help hotels increase their energy efficiency, lower emissions, save water and cut down on waste.

It also works to maintain a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion and has increased senior leadership engagement in its Affinity Business Groups. Wyndham also builds on its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training programs and has earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Equality Index.

“We respect differences in people, ideas and experiences and we understand that we can only truly succeed by bringing together varying backgrounds and points of view,” Chief Human Resource Officer Monica Melancon said. “While we have been recognized for the progress we have made on our journey to date, we know we can — and will — continue to do more.”

Click here to read the report.