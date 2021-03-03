HRS’s Green Stay Initiative Will Keep Travelers Aligned With Sustainability

CEO Tobias Ragge says HRS remains “committed to innovating with the goal of doing our part to keep our planet pristine and inviting for generations to come on all continents.”

It is more important than ever for companies to get aligned with sustainable initiatives and global corporation lodging platform HRS is ready to help them to do that. This week, it introduced the HRS Green Stay Initiative, which helps corporations and employees organize travel more sustainably. The solution, which is in pilot this quarter, uses proprietary technology to give procurement leaders and business travelers a system for identifying, comparing and prioritizing hotels that help reduce the environmental impact of the lodging parts of business trips.

According to HRS, it is collecting data from thousands of hotel groups and independent properties, such as details on energy consumption, water use and waste disposal. With this data, the platform is creating a sustainability database that brings information to firms and travelers as they make procurement and individual booking decisions.

“We believe this system can enable net-zero hotel programs for the global framework that solves these issues proactively.” — HRS Chief product officer martin Biermann

According to HRS Chief Product Officer Martin Biermann, the most recent Sustainability Index from Cornell shows that hotels on average account for 45 kilograms of carbon emissions per room night. “Metrics like this are vital as companies take steps to reduce their carbon footprint,” he says.

Biermann, who is also the leader of the team developing the Green Stay Initiative, noted that HRS analyzed various approaches to collecting the information for the database. “Carbon, water and waste data varies, as location, climate, hotel type, municipal infrastructure and other factors impact true investment,” he said. “While suppliers have progressed in capturing this data, the legacy information of the global hotel marketplace resulted in disparate data points that are far too complex for companies to efficiently digest.

“To address this, we took steps to build a normalized global framework that solves these issues proactively,” he continued. “We believe this system can ultimately enable net-zero hotel programs for the world’s largest corporations.”

Currently, HRS is teaching corporate procurement executives, travel managers and hotel suppliers about the initiative during the Corporate Lodging Forum series, which is taking place virtually this month. “We’re in a unique position as a technology provider at the intersection of corporate procurement, facilitating important engagement between companies and hotel suppliers on this vital issue,” CEO Tobias Ragge said.

“As a global organization driven by values, we remain committed to innovating with the goal of doing our part to keep our planet pristine and inviting for generations to come on all continents — especially when connecting through travel,” he added. “The Green Stay Initiative enables companies to dramatically enhance awareness of new sustainability priorities for their travel programs, while also facilitating an avenue for hoteliers to promote their corresponding investments. As our industry emerges from pandemic-related challenges, we’re hopeful this technology will ultimately represent a milestone in advancing sustainable managed travel for years to come.”