Hyatt Launches Its New Office for the Day Package

Working out of the office has become business as usual during the coronavirus pandemic, and many hotel companies have started offering options that not only allow guests to work safely, but also get a break from the distractions they may find in their own homes. This week, Hyatt announced the launch of “Office for the Day,” an extension of its Work from Hyatt extended-stay package that will be available at more than 400 of its hotels in the Americas through May 31.

The package, which starts at $65 per day, features a private guest room with office conveniences and the comforts and amenities of a premium hotel experience. Hyatt guests have the ability to check in as early as 7 a.m. and leave as late as 7 p.m., as well as enjoy benefits such as lunching with a view, enjoying an in-room meditation session with Headspace, utilizing the hotel’s gym, or exercising in-room with Exhale on Demand.

“[Guests] are prioritizing well-being now more than ever and want more flexibility and creative new ways to avoid burnout.”

“By continuously listening to our members and guests, we understand what’s most important to them; they are prioritizing well-being now more than ever and want more flexibility and creative new ways to avoid burnout,” Hyatt Senior Vice President of Commercial Services Asad Ahmed said. “Work from Hyatt: Office for the Day is perfect for guests who are looking for a convenient change of scenery with access to premium hotel amenities, more ways to experience well-being during the work day, and the opportunity to earn bonus World of Hyatt points and elite Tier-Qualifying Night credits.”

Amenities in the program also include complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi Internet access, a 15% food and beverage discount, complimentary bottled water and a selection of coffee and tea in-room, and access to the hotel’s gym, pool, printer, scanner and fax machine, where available.