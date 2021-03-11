Hyatt Launches New Organization to Drive Franchise Growth

Hyatt’s Paul Daly will lead a cross-functional team that helps franchisees better their operations and drive revenue.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. recently launched an initiative to make its guests feel safer at its hotels. But the company also is turning its attention further inward: It just announced a new Global Franchise and Owner Relations organization that will not only focus on enhancing the guest and customer experience but also on advancing care for owners and operators and supporting franchise growth.

Hyatt, which is consulting with its owners and operators, is dedicating resources to support the stakeholder group to expand its franchise portfolio and increase performance of its properties by elevating its guest and customer personalization strategy. Executive Vice President of Global Franchising and Development Jim Chu will lead the group and oversee its global strategy for owner and operator relations and development.

“We have a critical understanding for what our owners and operators are experiencing — in both the good times and the challenging times — which enables us to collaborate with a heightened sense of empathy and focus.” — Jim Chu, executive vice president of global franchising and development

“At Hyatt, we feel strongly that the best way to operate is with a diverse portfolio of owned, managed and franchised properties,” he said. “As a fellow owner, we have a critical understanding for what our owners and operators are experiencing — in both the good times and the challenging times — which enables us to collaborate with a heightened sense of empathy and focus.”

Hyatt also has created a new Franchise Operations team which is focused on driving superior performance. Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations Paul Daly will lead a cross-functional team that covers commercial services, performance, operations, and learning and development. With this approach, the team will offer resources that help franchisees better their operations and drive revenue.

“Hyatt is experiencing tremendous growth illustrated by our industry-leading net rooms growth and the recent milestone of our 500th Hyatt House/Hyatt Place property in operation,” Daly said. “We are growing at a fast rate and we see a tremendous opportunity at this moment in time to create a dedicated team laser-focused on cultivating closer relationships and providing franchise owners and operators with support and enhanced tools designed to maximize performance.”