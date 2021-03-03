Hyatt Plans Expansion With New Hotels and Developments Through 2025

The Hôtel du Palais Biarritz will open in Biarritz, France, next year.

The hospitality industry took a hit from the pandemic, but it is not slowing Hyatt Hotels Corp. down. Instead, the company announced this week the global growth of its independent collection brands, with openings and development plans that extend through 2025. According to Hyatt, the growth reinforces its focus on immersing guests, members and customers into cultures and destinations that matter most to them.

The company will see growth across its The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt and JdV by Hyatt brands. “With each new hotel opening under Hyatt’s three independent collection brands, we are encouraging unique discovery of the local culture or history of the hotel’s location, truly illustrating the spirit of these three distinct brands,” commented Katie Johnson, the global brand leader of the independent collection for Hyatt.

“Learning from our guests, members and customers is key to Hyatt,” she added. “Each of these hotels accelerates our efforts to expand our independent collections in markets that reach travelers and surprise locals with captivating experiences.”

The hotel openings for next year include the Hôtel du Palais Biarritz in Biarritz, France, which will be part of The Unbound Collection. Currently, the property is the only hotel classified as a palace on France’s Atlantic Coast, and will open after a portion of a restoration in late March 2021 for the season, which will run until Oct. 31, 2021. After it completes the final phase of the renovation, it will open again in summer 2022.

The company also plans to open Mission Pacific Hotel, a JdV by Hyatt property and The Seabird Resort, a Destination by Hyatt hotel in spring 2021 in Oceanside, Calif. Covering 700 feet of beachfront property, both will comprise the newest and largest oceanfront resort development in San Diego County that has been constructed in more than half a century.

Another property is the Commune by the Great Wall, which is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and located in Beijing, China. The property, Hyatt explains, is undergoing a massive renovation and is projected to open to guests in April 2021. It will feature 175 guest rooms including 36 villas, and contemporary architecture designed by 12 renowned Asian architects. The hotel also is connected to an unrestored section of the Great Wall via a private path.