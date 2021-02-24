IDeaS Offers Hotels an Efficient, Cloud-Based Solution to ‘Slice and Dice’ Data

(iStock/monsitj)

Even the most successful hospitality businesses continue to look for ways to do things better. IDeaS, a SAS company and provider of revenue management software and services, is offering a new way to help hotels do that. This week, the company introduced IDeaS Optix, which is a cloud-based advanced reporting and analysis module for IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) that can help hotel leaders and revenue managers understand their revenue performance and where they can improve.

According to IDeaS, it is a daily challenge for corporate and cluster revenue managers to collect, organize and transform raw data into insights that are used to make tactical and strategic decisions. Although the process can often take days or weeks, IDeaS says it has solved the problems with Optix.

Early implementers such as Sokos Hotels were given instant access to rolled-up data and intelligent visualizations with the help of Optix. In addition, the module can identify problem properties or segments to help users better understand where they should invest their time. IDeaS adds that the analysis tools can help revenue managers and leaders explore, investigate and focus on revenue-impacting, actionable insights in the supply of data in G3 RMS.

In addition, it can increase efficiency by replacing data exports and spreadsheet mergers with automated data collection and intelligence. “We have always known we have a huge amount of valuable information sitting hidden in our systems,” said Veli-Petteri Korpi, the business manager of SOK travel industry chain management for Sokos Hotels. “Now with IDeaS Optix, we can easily uncover and quickly visualize key data insights. It provides a completely new perspective on our business.”

According to Sanja Nagalia, the co-founder and COO of IDeaS, the company has come to understand the challenge of aggregating and visualizing performance data after working with some of the largest and most complex global hotel chains. “From a single property to an entire estate, IDeaS Optix for G3 RMS enables hotel leaders and revenue managers to quickly identify trouble spots, recognize micro and macro booking trends, measure key performance indicators and easily slice and dice their data,” he said.