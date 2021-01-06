ideation + h Brings Extensive Experience to the Hospitality Industry

iStock/Antonio_Diaz

The start of 2021 means new beginnings for many, including the launches of new businesses. This week, Pamela Malkani announced the launch of her new firm, ideation + h, which is a boutique hospitality asset management and consulting firm that will manage a portfolio of hotels and fractional clubs.

Malkani is serving as the president of ideation + h, which has a collection of more than 1,500 keys. The firm also employs a team that carries more than 150 years of combined operational and asset management experience with hotel management companies and franchise operators, such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Hyatt and Hilton.

Its experienced associates include Malkani herself, who previously served as the head of the hospitality division at Millennium Partners for 25 years. Under her tenure, seven five-star hotels were built and became a part of the company’s portfolio of luxury condominium, office and retail buildings based in major cities across the United States.

“For a quarter of a century, Pam and her team have brought experience, discipline and integrity to the management of Millennium Partners’ hotels and the hotels of other major owners,” commented Phil Aarons, a founding partner of Millennium Partners. “We wish her and her new company continued success.”

“The current market conditions have created many new opportunities, and I’m thrilled to start this exciting new chapter with my team,” Malkani said. “But I couldn’t begin this endeavor without the support and mentorship from the team at Millennium Partners. The last 25 years have been wonderful, and I look forward to our continued working relationship.”