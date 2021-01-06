IDM Hospitality and SONIFI Solutions Partner to Support Local Economies

iStock/Rattankun Thongbun

This week, global technology provider SONIFI Solutions announced its partnership with hospitality management group IDM Hospitality to support local economies and community tourism. The two firms will accomplish this with destinations that are focused on the past, present and future.

One of IDM’s properties, Hotel Millwright in Amana, Iowa, is one of those destinations. The hotel, which is located in a group of German villages known as the Amana Colonies, has integrated sustainable industrial design principles while also highlighting craftsmanship from the community. The property also is a repurposed portion of the city’s still-in-use textile mill.

Guests also can enjoy new technologies and entertainment options in their room, such as SONIFI’s interactive TV platform. It allows them to stream content from more than 2,000 apps, watch TV programs, access community information, and learn more about the hotel’s amenities and services.

After the success of Hotel Millwright and other projects that are still in the works, IDM has made SONIFI its preferred provider of hotel technology, which will be featured at its new hotels in Minnesota and Illinois.

“SONIFI’s technology is modern and very user-friendly, meeting guest demands of today and tomorrow,” IDM Vice President of New Business and Development Becky Rogers said. “Their solutions fully represent our independent brand, and their teams genuinely care about the hotel and its success — all the qualities you want in a long-term partner.”

“Boutique hotels in the Midwest like Hotel Millwright are seeing a resurgence in popularity thanks to guests who are looking for socially responsible, easily accessible alternatives to faraway urban vacations in the wake of COVID-19,” SONIFI Senior Vice President of Sales Nick Clessuras said. “IDM’s commitment to showcasing the unique appeal of smaller communities and revitalizing local tourism is something we’re excited to be part of in several additional projects in 2021.”